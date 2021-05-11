Vigo County officials react to Indiana Legislature override of Gov. Holcomb's SB 5 veto

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute and Vigo County leaders are looking forward now that the Indiana Legislature voted to override Governor Eric Holcomb's veto of Senate Bill 5.

Vigo County Commissioner, Chris Switzer, told News 10 he thinks the law is a good idea.

Mandates are already lifted in Vigo County. With this, there will not be a need to reinstate any orders.

Switzer added that the health department has a say in addressing any future health emergencies.

“In reality, it just puts more players at the table instead of allowing one group to make a decision for the whole county, it puts the commissioners and everybody involved, so ultimately, I think it's a good decision,” Switzer said.

News 10 asked Commissioner Switzer if he believes the result in Vigo County would be different if this law were in place a year ago. He says not much would have changed.