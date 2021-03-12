Vigo County moves to blue, but residents aren't out of the clear just yet

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County Health Department said with more people getting vaccinated, positive COVID-19 cases are going down. Now, the county is entering blue on the Indiana color-coded map. This means it can ease up COVID-19 restrictions.

The Vigo County Health Department said its vaccinating more than 1,000 people every week.

Even with this huge milestone, the health department said it's still worried about cases rising again in Vigo County.

Just this week Vigo County moved out of the yellow zone to the blue.

The zone colors are an indication of how much COVID-19 is spreading in the county.

Blue is the lowest spread and red is the highest. While health officials are thrilled Vigo County is in blue they warn us that we aren't in the clear just yet.

Ashlee Stewart with the Vigo County Health Department said, "We are still though in yellow guidelines, so, if we continue to stick around where we are right now and we're blue again next week, then we'll actually be blue."

The yellow guidelines control how many people can gather at certain places with blue meaning more people can gather with one another.

Stewart said the dropping COVID-19 cases prove the vaccines do work, but she fears there's something else also playing a part in cases declining.

That fear, that people aren't getting tested regularly for COVID-19.

Stewart said, "It makes me a little nervous to hear so many people telling me when I trace them 'I just lost taste and smell so I got tested."

Health officials are trying to urge you to get tested even if you have a slight cough.

Stewart said even if you don't lose taste and smell you may have contracted a very mild case of the virus.

Stewart said right now is not the time to drop your guard in the fight against COVID-19. She said, "In order for us not to see cases rise we still need to continue practicing social distancing, wearing our masks, and sanitizing regularly. "

She said the best thing you can do to help slow the spread is to stay home when you feel ill and get tested.