Vigo County motorcycle crash injures one

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is recovering after a Monday afternoon motorcycle crash in Vigo County.
It happened on State Roa 42.
Police say the driver of the motorcycle swerved to miss an oncoming vehicle.
That's when they say he drove off the road.
The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
