Vigo County middle schoolers set to return full time on Tuesday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in Vigo County are on their final day of fall break, but starting on Tuesday another group of students will return full time.

That's as all middle school students will return to five-days of in-person learning.

High schoolers could head back to class full time as early as Monday, October 19.

The district will continue to offer fully at-home options for students who need it.