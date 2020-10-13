Vigo County middle schoolers return to five-days of in-person learning

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another group of Vigo County students are back for full-time in-person learning.

Middle school students returned together to their buildings on Tuesday for the first time since early in the pandemic.

The Vigo County School Corporation started its next phase of the metered-in reentry plan.

Middle schoolers in the county are now back to five-days of in-person instruction. They are the latest group to come off of the every-other-day schedule.

We visited Sarah Scott Middle School as students dismissed. The principal there says she's excited that her students are getting back to some type of normalcy.

"It feels wonderful to have our students back five days a week, we've missed them and based on their response...they're glad to be back, so we're all excited," Principal Scotia Brown said.

The next step of the plan is getting high schoolers back in the classroom for the full week. That's expected to happen on Monday.

We will receive the final word on that later this week.