VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Prosecutors have upgraded a Vigo County man's charges to murder. This is after the death of a young child.

Previously, Chad Nichols was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

Nichols lived with the child's mother.

Preliminary autopsy reports showed the child had blunt for e trauma to the head.

His trial is set for February.