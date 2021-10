VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Teams from West Terre Haute took the top three spots at the Illinois Bricklaying Battle.

We spoke with champion mason, Marty Marrs.

Competitors had one hour to build a wall by laying as many bricks as they could.

Marrs and his mason tender, Tony Savant laid 567 bricks. Marrs told us many of his family members were masons, and he's proud to be part of the tradition.

Marrs will go on to compete in Las Vegas at the World of Concrete Expo in January.