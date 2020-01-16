Vigo County man receives in-home detention after child molestation guilty plea

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County man will receive in-home-detention after he entered a guilty plea for child molestation.

In May of 2019, 73-year-old Joseph Terrell was charged after he reportedly fondled a 13-year-old boy. After that, Terrell allegedly placed the boy's hands on himself to be fondled.

The charge he pleaded guilty to was child molestation, a level four felony. Because of the child's age, it would hold a two to a 12-year prison sentence.

The prosecutor's office said the victim and his family agreed to the plea with the agreement Terrell receive up to a six-year sentence.

During a sentencing hearing on Thursday, the prosecutor's office argued Terrell should receive six-years in prison.

Terrell's attorney argued for four years of in-home detention and two years of probation.

Judge Roach said he considered several factors, including the defendant's lack of criminal history, serious health issues, his military service record, that he shows remorse, and whether he would respond "affirmatively" to short term imprisonment or probation.

Judge Roach sentenced Terrell to six-years of in-home detention.

“We argued for an executed sentence on this case because I believe even a 70-year-old who molests a child should get prison time,” said Prosecutor Terry Modesitt. “Although this defendant did not get prison time, the victim and his family were happy with the sentence.”