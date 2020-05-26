Vigo County man hit by a truck while mowing listed in stable condition

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a crash that critically injured a Riley, Indiana man.

Mark Clinkenbeard is now listed in stable condition at an Indianapolis hospital.

The crash happened on Sunday afternoon along State Road 46 where Clinkenbeard was mowing.

Dakota Buck of Terre Haute said his truck malfunctioned. That caused him to lose control, hit a utility pole, and then Clinkenbeard's mower.

Clinkenbeard was airlifted from the scene for treatment.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors in this crash.