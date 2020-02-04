Vigo County man charged with attempted murder files plea agreement

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County man facing attempted murder charges has filed a plea agreement.
Davonte Brown is facing charges in connection to a shooting that happened last August.
One person was hurt in the shooting.
Under a plea agreement, Brown would enter a guilty plea to a charge of aggravated battery.
All other charges against him would be dropped. In the agreement, the state recommends Brown serve eight years on informal probation.
A judge still has to accept the agreement, A jury trial is set for February 27.
