Vigo County man charged with attempted murder files plea agreement

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County man facing attempted murder charges has filed a plea agreement.

Davonte Brown is facing charges in connection to a shooting that happened last August.

One person was hurt in the shooting.

Under a plea agreement, Brown would enter a guilty plea to a charge of aggravated battery.

All other charges against him would be dropped. In the agreement, the state recommends Brown serve eight years on informal probation.

A judge still has to accept the agreement, A jury trial is set for February 27.