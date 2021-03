VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County man is facing charges after he was accused of sex crimes against children.

The Indiana State Police Task Force arrested 59-year-old Paul Hoopingarner, Jr.

Police say it stemmed from an investigation back in January. That's when a tip came in from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police arrested Hoopingarner at his home in Fontanini. He is in the Vigo County Jail without bond.