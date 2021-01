CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Brazil made an arrest in a convenience store robbery.

Earlier this month, the Casey's General Store on National Avenue was robbed.

Brazil's police chief says they arrested 18-year-old Shane Dentler of Vigo County for the robbery.

Investigators learned Dentler had been arrested and jailed in Montgomery County on similar charges.

He has been formally charged in Clay County with robbery, theft, and possession of a handgun without a license.