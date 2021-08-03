Vigo County man arrested after domestic disturbance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – The subject of a police standoff has been arrested.

It started just before 9 Monday night at the Northwind apartments by Sky King Airport.

Someone called 911 after 30 year old Donald Pearson battered several people and fired a handgun inside an apartment.

The special response team responded after police were told Pearson was still inside the apartment and armed.

Pearson later turned himself in at Terre Haute Police Headquarters.

He's charged with criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.