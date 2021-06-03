Vigo County man accused of killing his mom and stealing her car ordered to remain behind bars without bond

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man who stands accused of killing his mother was in court on Thursday.

A Vigo County judge ordered Michael Wilson to remain behind bars and to be held without bond.

Wilson appeared virtually in court on Thursday morning from the Vigo County Jail.

Wilson faces a charge of murder and a charge of auto theft.

Last week, he was arrested when police said he murdered his mom, Gayle Wilson, and then stole her car.

According to court documents, her family found her body after they weren't able to make contact with her.

If convicted, Michael Wilson faces up to 45-65 years for the murder charge and six months to two and a half years for the auto theft charge.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Monday.