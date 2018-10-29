Vigo County man accused of child molestation receives a trial date

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man facing child molesting charges will go to trial in February.

Randy Dean entered a not-guilty plea on Monday morning.

He is accused of fondling and touching a child under the age of 14.

A judge ordered that he have no contact with the victim in this case.

He is set to go to trial on February 25th.

If he is convicted, he could receive two to 12 years of prison time.