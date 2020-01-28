Trial date set for Vigo County man accused of child molestation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kyle Wyatt returned to court on Tuesday after answering to child molestation charges.

A 13-year-old victim claimed to have a sexual encounter with Wyatt.

He is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

That's after Wyatt allegedly gave the child three to four shots of alcohol.

A judge set a trial date of June 29 for Wyatt, who is to have no contact with the alleged victim.