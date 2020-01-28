TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kyle Wyatt returned to court on Tuesday after answering to child molestation charges.
A 13-year-old victim claimed to have a sexual encounter with Wyatt.
He is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
That's after Wyatt allegedly gave the child three to four shots of alcohol.
A judge set a trial date of June 29 for Wyatt, who is to have no contact with the alleged victim.
Related Content
- Trial date set for Vigo County man accused of child molestation
- Vigo County man accused of child molestation receives a trial date
- Trial date set for Terre Haute man accused of child molesting crimes
- New trial date set for Vigo County man accused of murder
- Vigo County man charged with rape, child molestation, and incest
- Clay County man charged with child molesting
- Clay County man charged with child molesting
- Trial for man arrested for child molesting pushed to December
- Dec 6th trial date set for Tanoos
- Trial date set for Nathan Derickson
Scroll for more content...