Vigo County looks to maintain their 'Bellwether County' status in 2020

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 continues to follow Vigo County’s Bellwether status within our Election Coverage. It’s something that people all across the United States have their eyes on.

There’s been a whirlwind of activity inside the Vigo County Courthouse for the better part of 24 hours. As we’ve reported, Vigo County has been perfect voting for the eventual presidential winner for over 60 years. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett spoke to News 10 about why he believes this is so significant and what he thinks will happen in 2020.

Mayor Bennett says Vigo County’s Bellwether streak is pretty amazing. He referenced the diverse economic sector here locally and spoke to what he believes is the determining factor for county voters.

“The most important thing to people in Vigo County is the economy,” Mayor Bennett said, “It ties back into how can your business succeed with this president or that president and so I think they vote that way.”

News 10 has spoken with many local experts about Vigo County’s status. The answers have varied on the significance of the streak and what this really means. Mayor Bennett believes this goes beyond simply luck and shows the common sense approach to voting here in Vigo County.

“It’s a great story about us because I think it really shows that we are conscious and educated about voting and we typically pick the person that wins,” Mayor Bennett said, “I think we really do reflect that National Electorate.”

Vigo County’s Bellwether status still very much remains up in the air as workers continue to tabulate ballots inside the Vigo County Courthouse. The county has been perfect in voting for the eventual presidential winner since 1956. This is only second to Valencia County in New Mexico who has been perfect since 1952.

While much is still unofficial in Vigo County as far as which candidate has won the county, Valencia County has answers.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Valencia County shows that President Donald Trump has won the county with 54% of the votes. Former Vice President Joe Biden carried 44% of the votes. This is noteworthy because the state of New Mexico as a whole has been called for Joe Biden.

As of 6:00 PM EST on Wednesday, Vigo County has counted 54% of the ballots. President Donald Trump is leading the way with 56% of the vote compared to Joe Biden’s 41%.

Mayor Bennett says this is a great tradition in Vigo County that puts Terre Haute on the map.

“Everybody is interested in this,” Mayor Bennett concluded, “When presidential elections come, there’s always an excitement about if we went a new direction and who it is. As we go through the entire election year, I think people here are very engaged and those people on the outside want to know what we’re thinking.”

It’s clear that eyes are on Vigo County throughout the United States and internationally. It still remains to be seen if both Vigo and Valencia Counties retain their Bellwether streaks in the 2020 Election.