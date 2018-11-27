Vigo County leaders show support for new History Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders are showing their support for the new History Center.

County Commissioners recommended giving $50,000 to the museum in 2019.

Historical Society leaders say the county council has approved that proposal.

The money will help with the county history exhibit.

It will include information about how the area has changed over hundreds of years.

Crews have been working on the History Center for several months.

It is located on Wabash Avenue and is scheduled to open in the spring of 2019.