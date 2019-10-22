Vigo County leaders set to meet with a federal judge over jail lawsuit

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders will meet with a federal judge on November 6 in regards to the jail lawsuit.
It will happen at the federal courthouse in Terre Haute.
Leaders will explain how they are addressing overcrowding and staffing issues.
Right now, Commissioner President Brad Anderson says inmates are being shipped to other counties.
He says the number of jailers is close to the recommended amount.
