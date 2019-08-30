Vigo County leaders set to hold a public meeting to answer questions about new jail plans

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders are set to host a public meeting on Wednesday, so you can learn more about the Vigo County Jail.
It happens at 5:30 p.m.
It will be at AMVets 222 in West Terre Haute.
LINK | COUNTY LEADERS UNVEIL PLANS FOR NEW VIGO COUNTY JAIL
The forum will allow the public to view drawings, renderings, and other materials related to the Vigo County Security Center project.
Following the forum, there will be a question and answer.
No action will be taken at the meeting.
