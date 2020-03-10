Vigo County leaders say they should have money left after new jail is built

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders say they should have money left over after the new jail is finished.
County council members say the annual debt service costs are lower than they expected.
Leaders say they are confident they can use some of that money for things other than the jail.
One would be a program aimed at prevention and rehabilitation for inmates.
We hope to hear more about that in the coming days.
