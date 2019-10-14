Vigo County leaders receive one bid for former IP property

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - News 10 has learned that Vigo County leaders have received a bid for the former International Paper Property.

We told you earlier last week the deadline for proposals to lease the property was Friday.

Commissioner Brad Anderson told News 10 one bid was submitted.

Leaders have been working hard to advertise the property. They hope to see something unique move into the area.

Commissioners will come together this week to take a look at the proposal.