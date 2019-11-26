Clear

Vigo County leaders receive a look at proposed 'Rocksino' under Spectacle ownership

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 1:23 PM
Updated: Nov 26, 2019 2:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We're learning more about the plans for the proposed casino in Vigo County.

Commissioners were presented with a proposal on Tuesday morning.

It was to discuss a potential local development agreement...or LDA.

It's between Spectacle Jack, LLC and Vigo County. It would allow casino dollars to go to a foundation made of five members.

Those five would decide how to spend that money. It is estimated casino profits would give the foundation about $3 million per year.

Terre Haute Chamber President Kristin Craig was one of several who looked over the LDA. She told us it's a solid plan to boost the community.

"I feel like what Spectacle has presented will really give us the revenue we need to fund some projects that a lot of times...we're sitting around looking at each other going this is a great idea...how are we going to make this happen?" Craig said.

She told us Vigo County and Terre Haute city leaders reviewed the LDA.

We are also learning what a proposed casino would look like.

John Keeler is the Vice President of Spectacle Entertainment. He told us under Spectacle Jack, LLC, the facility would be a 'Rocksino.'

That is in cooperation with the Hard Rock brand. He says it would be around $125 million to build and employ around 600 people.

Keeler says there would be several features to enjoy, including a 300 seat entertainment venue called 'The Velvet Lounge.'

