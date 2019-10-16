Vigo County leaders place traffic signs in high traffic areas on U.S. 41 to keep people safe

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders are taking steps to make sure everyone is safe on our roadways, and it starts with some new traffic signs on U.S. 41.

Just days ago, a woman was killed in northern Vigo County near covered bridge vendors.

These new traffic signs are reminding drivers to be careful.

Local drivers said the area is bad for pedestrians and those behind the wheel.

"It was tragic, but not surprising. In that atmosphere, people are looking at what they're going to do, where they're going to go, what they're going to buy, and they're forgetting about traffic," said Richard LaFleur.

That's why Vigo County commissioners have made it their goal to keep everyone safe.

They hope adding these signs can help save lives.

"They're in festival mode. They're not paying attention, so their behavior patterns are altered. They're opening doors and walking out in traffic. I'd like to think stuff like this will make a difference. It will make an impact for sure," said Brendan Kearns.

The traffic signs remind drivers to slow down and to be cautious of festival traffic.

People in the area said it's a simple, but a much-needed reminder.

"I think it's a great idea. Hopefully, it will jog a thought and jog a memory to drivers to pay a little extra attention at that particular venue," said LaFleur.

In fact, LaFleur said adding signs like these ones on U.S. 41 could be beneficial year-round.

"I see a lot of collisions on 41, so that might be a good idea. It would be worth looking into," said LaFleur.

Kearns said they plan to take these message boards down Monday but plan to use them again next year for the Covered Bridge Festival.