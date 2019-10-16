Clear

Vigo County leaders place traffic signs in high traffic areas on U.S. 41 to keep people safe

The message boards remind drivers to slow down and be cautious for traffic during Covered Bridge Festival. The warnings come just days after a woman was hit and killed by a car near festival vendors.

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 4:57 PM
Updated: Oct 16, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders are taking steps to make sure everyone is safe on our roadways, and it starts with some new traffic signs on U.S. 41.

Just days ago, a woman was killed in northern Vigo County near covered bridge vendors.

These new traffic signs are reminding drivers to be careful.

Local drivers said the area is bad for pedestrians and those behind the wheel.

"It was tragic, but not surprising. In that atmosphere, people are looking at what they're going to do, where they're going to go, what they're going to buy, and they're forgetting about traffic," said Richard LaFleur.

That's why Vigo County commissioners have made it their goal to keep everyone safe.

They hope adding these signs can help save lives.

"They're in festival mode. They're not paying attention, so their behavior patterns are altered. They're opening doors and walking out in traffic. I'd like to think stuff like this will make a difference. It will make an impact for sure," said Brendan Kearns.

The traffic signs remind drivers to slow down and to be cautious of festival traffic.

People in the area said it's a simple, but a much-needed reminder.

"I think it's a great idea. Hopefully, it will jog a thought and jog a memory to drivers to pay a little extra attention at that particular venue," said LaFleur.

In fact, LaFleur said adding signs like these ones on U.S. 41 could be beneficial year-round.

"I see a lot of collisions on 41, so that might be a good idea. It would be worth looking into," said LaFleur.

Kearns said they plan to take these message boards down Monday but plan to use them again next year for the Covered Bridge Festival.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
A Cloudy, Chilly Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wabash Valley organization lends a hand to community groups

Image

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County

Image

Vigo County leaders place traffic signs in high traffic areas on U.S. 41 to keep people safe

Image

Fall Car Preps are Starting

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Madi's Hope Foundation

Image

Capital Improvement Board agrees to buy land for new convention center

Image

Bloomfield School superintendent releases statement after former coach accused of sex crimes

Image

Columbian Home Products announces it may close by the end of the year

Image

Town leaders issue emergency evacuation for area in Sullivan

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis