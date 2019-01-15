Vigo County leaders making progress in jail location search

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders are making progress in the search for a new jail location.

On Tuesday, county commissioners approved some preliminary work to be done at State Road 63 and Springhill, a potential site.

Commissioner President Brad Anderson said it'd be at the corner of 63, across from Dollar General and the U.S. Federal Penitentiary.

Local experts will survey and check the feasibility, or phase, the area.

Anderson says the procedures will cost about $12,000 total and could take about two to three weeks to complete. He said surveying and phasing is part of the process and must be done at any site they're considering.

While commissioners have narrowed down their list, they did reveal a few of the properties they have looked at so far.

"Behind the mall, next to the sewage treatment plant is one," said Anderson, "We've looked at some property in West Terre Haute, we've looked at property on Haythorne Avenue."

Convenience also seems to be a big factor in narrowing down the sites. Anderson says they're looking at closeness to the courthouse, federal penitentiary and opportunities to be utilized by the city.

As far as the Haythorne Avenue location, which would be near U.S. 41, Anderson says it looks to be on the back burner. He says the 63 and Springhill location is being considered "very strongly".

County leaders hope to have a decision on a site by February 13th.