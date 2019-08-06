Clear

Vigo County leaders hope to close on new jail property soon

President Brad Anderson told us there are still hurdles to get through.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 1:25 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 1:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders hope to close on the new jail property in a couple of weeks.

That's after the Terre Haute City Council approved rezoning plans last week.

Now, county commissioners will move forward in buying the property.

That's along the former Stu's Golf Course.

President Brad Anderson told us there are still hurdles to get through.

That includes finalizing the jail design, bids, and bonds.

Once that happens, he said the goal is to start moving dirt and build a road.

Commissioners plan to hold a public meeting about updated jail plans at a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Overcast
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Rain moves into the valley.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Back-to-school crosswalk safety

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. High: 85°

Image

Bicknell leaders meet to discuss police

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

West Vigo football

Image

THN Football

Image

THS Football

Image

Vincennes University unveils new ag center

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal