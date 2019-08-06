Vigo County leaders hope to close on new jail property soon

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders hope to close on the new jail property in a couple of weeks.

That's after the Terre Haute City Council approved rezoning plans last week.

Now, county commissioners will move forward in buying the property.

That's along the former Stu's Golf Course.

President Brad Anderson told us there are still hurdles to get through.

That includes finalizing the jail design, bids, and bonds.

Once that happens, he said the goal is to start moving dirt and build a road.

Commissioners plan to hold a public meeting about updated jail plans at a later date.