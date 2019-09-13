Vigo County leaders hold mock election

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vigo County were able to get a preview of the election process.
News 10 stopped by the Vigo County Public Library where officials were holding a mock election.
This comes ahead of the city election in November.
While it's for the city, there are two referendums people in the county will also be able to vote on.
They concern bringing a casino to the area and property taxes.
Officials say they hold these mock elections to make sure you are ready for election day.
