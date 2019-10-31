Clear
Vigo County leaders hold listening session

Vigo County leaders are listening to what you have to say about the community.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 12:58 PM
Updated: Oct 31, 2019 1:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders are listening to what you have to say about the community.

County commissioner Brendan Kearns has been hosting listening sessions.

They act as a chance for you to talk about what you would like to see happen to improve the community.

On Wednesday, Vigo County School Superintendent Rob Haworth addressed some questions about the school referendum. He reinforced the importance of voting.

"Of all of those that are on there - not just city officials, that one is of particular interest to not just me but the 14,185 students we serve. And all of the teachers, staff, their parents and grandparents," Haworth said.

Election Day is this Tuesday. All eligible Vigo County residents can vote for the school and casino referendum.

