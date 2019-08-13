Clear

Vigo County leaders bring outside help after ransomware attack

Vigo County leaders are bringing in outside help after a ransomware attack.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 12:42 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:46 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders are bringing in outside help after a ransomware attack.

Officials found the issue about three weeks ago.

Commissioners will work with BakerHostetler and Kroll.

LINK | VIGO COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES WERE ATTACKED BY RANSOMWARE...WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

It's a firm based out of New York.

Experts will look at county computers and address future protection plans.

"We have talked with retired FBI agents and talked about cyber theft and stuff like that. We've had meetings on the telephone with them, so there's a lot going on with that too," Brad Anderson, Vigo County Commissioner President said. 

County leaders also approved plans to renew cyber insurance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Showers & Storms Linger
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Computer science education growing across the state of Indiana

Image

Tuesday: Scattered showers. NW breeze. High: 86°

Image

Sullivan

Image

Kevin is tracking severe weather

Image

Free Feral Cat Spay/ Neuter Day

Image

"We just wanna make sure we can do whatever we can to keep our kids safe."

Image

Hey Kevin 8-12

Image

North Vermillion art program returns

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States