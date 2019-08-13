Vigo County leaders bring outside help after ransomware attack

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders are bringing in outside help after a ransomware attack.
Officials found the issue about three weeks ago.
Commissioners will work with BakerHostetler and Kroll.
LINK | VIGO COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES WERE ATTACKED BY RANSOMWARE...WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
It's a firm based out of New York.
Experts will look at county computers and address future protection plans.
"We have talked with retired FBI agents and talked about cyber theft and stuff like that. We've had meetings on the telephone with them, so there's a lot going on with that too," Brad Anderson, Vigo County Commissioner President said.
County leaders also approved plans to renew cyber insurance.
