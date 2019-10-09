VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders are moving forward with a plan to bring new life to a former business.

Leaders have been working to make a deal to sell the former Pfizer plant. Its been vacant for 10 years.

At the redevelopment meeting Tuesday night leaders announced they will running two notices in the Tribune Star. Its running specifically for AIS Gauging The company has voiced its interest in buying the property.

Officials say the notice is a process that is legally required. After the notices run twice, then bids can be placed.

"We anticipate receiving a bid from this company... Then the redevelopment commission will take that under advisement and then decide to award it or not, and then it's just a matter of closing on the property," said Steve Witt from the Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation.

Witt says conversations with AIS Gauging have been underway for several months now. Leaders say they do not expect any other bids