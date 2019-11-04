Vigo County leaders are impressed with the final early voting numbers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Early voting numbers are in and election officials say they're blown away by the results

When we last updated you, more than 9,700 people had voted early in Vigo County.

As of Monday, that number has grown to 12,579 in total.

Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman gave us the numbers.

The lines were out the door for the last day of early voting at the mall and the Vigo County Annex.

Breaking the early vote total down, 6,447 were from the city, and 6,132 were from the county.

We talked with Sandy Marshall at the Annex.

She said this year's election will have an effect on the future of Vigo county.

"There's a lot at stake and a lot on the table this time for years to come. It's just, to important to not have our voices heard," said Marshall.

People like Marshall and Tony Benefiel live in the county.

"The turnout in this one has definitely been like bigger than the last several. These are two large events that you know I've lived in Terre Haute my whole life that I've seen," said Benefiel.

They and any Vigo County resident can vote on the referendums for the casino and the school corporation.

If you live in the city limits, you can vote on the referendums and city races, like the mayor and city council.

Newman went over some of the new strategies they used this year

Newman said the clerk's office's partnership with the Vigo County Public Library Vote Vigo helped tremendously.

For example, the campaign allowed people how long it'll take to cast their votes at times.

The clerk's office also had many ads in pizza boxes and in bags at grocery stores.

"Like those are impacting us for the next 9 years that school tax is here for at least 8 years. The casino I mean once it's built it's here permanently I mean these are huge issues for people," said Newman.

The polls open up Tuesday at 6 am.