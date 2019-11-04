Clear

Vigo County leaders are impressed with the final early voting numbers

The results for early voting are in and Vigo County leaders are excited from what they see leading into election day.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 6:29 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Early voting numbers are in and election officials say they're blown away by the results

When we last updated you, more than 9,700 people had voted early in Vigo County.

As of Monday, that number has grown to 12,579 in total.

Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman gave us the numbers. 

The lines were out the door for the last day of early voting at the mall and the Vigo County Annex.

Breaking the early vote total down, 6,447 were from the city, and 6,132 were from the county.

We talked with Sandy Marshall at the Annex.

She said this year's election will have an effect on the future of Vigo county.

"There's a lot at stake and a lot on the table this time for years to come. It's just, to important to not have our voices heard," said Marshall. 

People like Marshall and Tony Benefiel live in the county.

"The turnout in this one has definitely been like bigger than the last several. These are two large events that you know I've lived in Terre Haute my whole life that I've seen," said Benefiel. 

They and any Vigo County resident can vote on the referendums for the casino and the school corporation.

If you live in the city limits, you can vote on the referendums and city races, like the mayor and city council.

Newman went over some of the new strategies they used this year

Newman said the clerk's office's partnership with the Vigo County Public Library Vote Vigo helped tremendously.

For example, the campaign allowed people how long it'll take to cast their votes at times.

The clerk's office also had many ads in pizza boxes and in bags at grocery stores.

"Like those are impacting us for the next 9 years that school tax is here for at least 8 years. The casino I mean once it's built it's here permanently I mean these are huge issues for people," said Newman. 

The polls open up Tuesday at 6 am.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Casey
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Monday Night Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin with Garrett

Image

Flat Rock phone co-op works on project to bring fiber optics to town

Image

'No child should ever have to struggle to find a family,' child advocates remind people the importan

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Catholic Charities partners with a local store to help feed people in need

Image

Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758 presents check to St. Pat’s Soup Kitchen

Image

Indiana's governor announces support for Terre Haute mayoral candidate

Image

Early voting in Vigo County

Image

Terre Haute woman accused of having inappropriate relationships with two prison inmates while workin

Image

Duct tape, forced to sleep outside: Court docs reveal more about child neglect allegations involving

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted