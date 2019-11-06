Vigo County leaders approve rezoning for new jail property

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders have approved some new projects for the county.

On Wednesday, the Vigo County Area Planning Board met to discuss the projects.

Leaders had had a full agenda of resolutions to approve.

One involves rezoning a specific area of land on Highway 150 for a medical facility.

Another will make space for a Dollar General near 150 North and Durkees Ferry Road.

The final resolution involved rezoning the land for the new Vigo County Jail, near Honey Creek Mall.

Leaders say that rezoning would allow businesses to locate in the area.

The resolutions involving the medical facility and the Dollar General will now have to go before the Vigo County Council.

The rezoning for the jail is effective as of now.