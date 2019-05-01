Clear
Vigo County Commissioners select a location for new Vigo County Jail

Vigo County leaders have selected the location for a new Vigo County Jail facility.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 4:14 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2019 5:04 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders have selected the location for a new Vigo County Jail facility.

On Wednesday, News 10 learned Vigo County Commissioners selected 500 West Honey Creek Drive, a former golf course near Honey Creek Mall.

Wednesday was the deadline to submit a resolution for the next county council meeting, where they will need to approve this selection.

The 22.1-acre property will cost around $518,000. 

That meeting is set for May 14th.

In a release, it says: "This transaction will be contingent on the property serving as the future home of the Vigo County Security Annex with all appropriate zoning and utility service."

There were three potential sites for the new jail.

The other two were the former Tompson Honda Dealership near the current jail and State Road 63 and Springhill near the federal prison.

