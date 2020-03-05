Vigo County law enforcement prepping for Jr. Police Academy

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some summer camps are starting to announce plans for area students.
Registration will start soon for the Junior Police Academy.
There are a series of camps in June and July. It's a four-day camp.
It takes place at three area middle schools. They are Honey Creek, Otter Creek, and Woodrow Wilson.
It's a great time for kids to learn things that law enforcement go through as they protect the community.
They say it's also a great chance for them to connect with the younger generation.
"It's fun for us too, because we get to interact with kids on a different basis. Sometimes kids see us in a negative light and this way we can be with them for four days more on a personal level with them," school resource officer Sean Trevarghan said.
The camp is for current 4th, 5th and 6th graders. The cost is $35.
Registration will be online. You can find updates on how to register on their Facebook page.
