Vigo County law enforcement prepping for Jr. Police Academy

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some summer camps are starting to announce plans for area students.

Registration will start soon for the Junior Police Academy.

WTHI File Photo WTHI File Photo

There are a series of camps in June and July. It's a four-day camp.

It takes place at three area middle schools. They are Honey Creek, Otter Creek, and Woodrow Wilson.

It's a great time for kids to learn things that law enforcement go through as they protect the community.

They say it's also a great chance for them to connect with the younger generation.

"It's fun for us too, because we get to interact with kids on a different basis. Sometimes kids see us in a negative light and this way we can be with them for four days more on a personal level with them," school resource officer Sean Trevarghan said.

The camp is for current 4th, 5th and 6th graders. The cost is $35.

Registration will be online. You can find updates on how to register on their Facebook page.