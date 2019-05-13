VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was part of a special lesson outside of the classroom on Monday.
Imagine being five-years-old again, and getting to tour the inside of a fire truck, ambulance, and helicopter during school.
That's exactly what a group of kindergarteners had the chance to do.
The mission was to get them comfortable with the staff and equipment...just in case they ever had to be in or near one.
Teacher Heyli Mattingly told us it is just one way they are able to incorporate the community with the students in a fun and positive way.
"This is just something that we can give them that's a little extra special, and I mean, they are like sponges. They soak it all up. It's the best thing ever, you know?" Mattingly said.
In total, five kindergarten classes at Dixie Bee participated in the event.
Related Content
- Vigo County kindergartners get an up-close look at emergency vehicles
- Vigo County beach to close
- 4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal
- Vigo County road closed starting next week
- Another store closes in Vigo County
- Vigo County School Corporation launches emergency text alerts
- Three vehicle accident Wednesday morning in southern Vigo County
- Five hurt in southern Vigo County single-vehicle crash
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office set to receive new vehicles
- Popular Vigo County venue remains closed after mildew found