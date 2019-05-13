Vigo County kindergartners get an up-close look at emergency vehicles

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was part of a special lesson outside of the classroom on Monday.

Imagine being five-years-old again, and getting to tour the inside of a fire truck, ambulance, and helicopter during school.

That's exactly what a group of kindergarteners had the chance to do.

The mission was to get them comfortable with the staff and equipment...just in case they ever had to be in or near one.

Teacher Heyli Mattingly told us it is just one way they are able to incorporate the community with the students in a fun and positive way.

"This is just something that we can give them that's a little extra special, and I mean, they are like sponges. They soak it all up. It's the best thing ever, you know?" Mattingly said.

In total, five kindergarten classes at Dixie Bee participated in the event.