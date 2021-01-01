Vigo County kids will return to the classroom next week - this is what you need to know before they go back

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, Vigo County School Corporation leaders will assess any staff-shortages that will impact in-person classes.

The plan, starting Monday, will have elementary students in the classroom for five-days of in-person learning per week.

Middle and high school students will attend school in a modified A-B schedule.

Monday, January 4 will be a remote learning day for all middle and high school students.

The A cohort students will attend school on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with the B cohort in the classroom on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The district hopes to avoid corporation-wide remote learning this semester.

Decisions at schools, with staff shortages, will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Fully at-home options will still be available. Families should speak to their school's principals for more information.