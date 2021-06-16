Vigo County kids take a step into nature

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Children from the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club had the chance to experience some local nature sites.

The group traveled to the Wabashiki State Fish and Wildlife Area. The kids took part in several nature-themed activities.

The West Vigo High School Fishing Club even helped the kids learn to fish.

"We want to introduce these kids as they are young, into a beautiful source of nature, where they'll have a good time and a good memory of this location," Chris Herrington, a co-founder of Emily's Walk, told us.

Another Nature Day is set for Friday. That will be for kids in 4th through 8th grade.