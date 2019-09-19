Vigo County kids step outside the box for Rock Your School Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One school in Vigo County went outside of the box on Thursday to celebrate learning.
It was called Rock Your School Day.
Ouabache Elementary School spent the day showcasing what they're learning in unique ways.
Each grade level chose a decade theme and presented their themes to the school.
For examples, 5th graders chose the 80s...because they wanted to glow.
Teachers say it's always great to use non-traditional methods to get kids excited about learning.
"You don't have to learn from a book to get what you need, and we're still teaching standards. We're still staying with the pacing guide. We're just kind of doing a hands-on approach," teacher, Christina Brown said.
She said they were inspired to bring this event to Oubache after attending a training seminar with master educators.
