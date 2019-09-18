Clear

Vigo County kids make donations to area homeless

Nearly 700 known people are living homeless in Vigo County right now.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 10:28 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 700 known people are living homeless in Vigo County right now.

A local group of students is doing what they can to help.

They are with the 'Kindness Club' at Hoosier Prairie Elementary School.

On Thursday, the kids donated Homeless Care Kits to Saint Benedict Church.

The kids put them together themselves.

They were packed with things like food, water, bandaids, and other personal hygiene products.

There were also notes of encouragement.

The Kindness Club is a part of Vigo County Schools' Social/Emotional Learning Clubs.

It was made possible by a nearly $3 million grant earlier this year.

The grant lets teachers incorporate social and emotional learning skills into the classroom.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Dry and Dusty
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Old National Bank Classic

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

ISU Football

Image

THN Girls soccer

Image

Parents share how expenses can add up with travel sports

Image

Marines kick-off annual Toys for Tots campaign

Image

Vigo County kids make donations to area homeless

Image

Company gifts ISU $1.3 million in software

Image

‘It’s taught me a lot…’ VCSC students build skills one home at time

Image

Trade jobs in demand across Indiana

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator