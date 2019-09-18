Vigo County kids make donations to area homeless

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 700 known people are living homeless in Vigo County right now.
A local group of students is doing what they can to help.
They are with the 'Kindness Club' at Hoosier Prairie Elementary School.
On Thursday, the kids donated Homeless Care Kits to Saint Benedict Church.
The kids put them together themselves.
They were packed with things like food, water, bandaids, and other personal hygiene products.
There were also notes of encouragement.
The Kindness Club is a part of Vigo County Schools' Social/Emotional Learning Clubs.
It was made possible by a nearly $3 million grant earlier this year.
The grant lets teachers incorporate social and emotional learning skills into the classroom.
