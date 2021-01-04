Vigo County kids head back to in-person learning, here's what you need to know

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in Vigo County have returned to in-person learning.

Elementary school students will be back in the classroom five days a week.

Middle and high school students will use Monday as a remote learning day and then follow a hybrid schedule for the rest of the week.

LINK | VIGO COUNTY SCHOOL CORPORATION COVID-19 DASHBOARD

Director of Communications Bill Riley says because of COVID-19, parents should be prepared for changes to take place in this plan.

"The one thing I would say is you need to have a plan. COVID-19 isn't over. There may be times that your child needs remote learning for a week, maybe two, so we have enough staff to run school," Riley said.

The corporation says there will be free breakfast and lunch for students through the end of the year. It's thanks to a USDA program that was extended.