VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Masks and social distancing are back at the Vigo County Courthouse.

Vigo County judges issued the order on Monday.

They cite the threat from COVID-19 variants and last month's new CDC recommendations as the reasons for the order.

Anyone entering public spaces in the courthouse, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask. People should also practice social distancing.

Masks will be offered at the screening checkpoint near the courthouse entrance.