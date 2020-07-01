Vigo County judge selected as one of three nominees for Indiana Court of Appeals

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County judge has been selected as one of three nominees for an upcoming vacancy on the Indiana Court of Appeals.

On Wednesday, the Indiana Supreme Court selected Vigo County Judge Lakshmi Reddy.

The other two selected were Lisa Reger and Leanna Weissmann.

The opening is for the Court of Appeals of Indiana District One.

The next step in the process sends the three nominees to Governor Eric Holcomb. After he officially receives the three names, he will have 60 days to make his decision.