Vigo County is seeing a rise in COVID-19 case numbers and gives advice on what you can do during the holiday season

Over the last seven days, the Center for Disease Control has reported that the Hoosier state is now a top-15 state for climbing COVID-19 case numbers. Several counties are seeing rising numbers, and that includes Vigo County.

Posted: Oct 20, 2020 6:53 PM
Updated: Oct 20, 2020 7:03 PM
Posted By: Brianna Shackelford

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Over the last seven days, the Center for Disease Control has reported that the Hoosier state is now a top-15 state for climbing COVID-19 case numbers. Several counties are seeing rising numbers, and that includes Vigo County.

Vigo county health department officials say that this past week, the county has seen its highest number of positive COVID-19 cases.
In fact, they recorded 268 cases over the last seven days.

To put this into perspective, that is the most they've seen since the pandemic started.

Health officials said the rising case numbers are mainly because of two things.

The first is our state now being in stage five. Many people feel it's safer to go out and live their lives. The second part is that the weather has been changing. So, many people are spending more time indoors and not following recommended safety protocols.

Roni Elder of the Vigo County Health Department said, "I think that kind of gave all of us a sigh of relief, and we all kind of tried to go back to normal living. And now we're kind of seeing the repercussions of that."

Now the health department in Vigo county is worried about this upcoming holiday season adding an increase in our numbers.

Health officials said when the pandemic first started, they were seeing cases come out of bars and restaurants. Currently, health officials said they are seeing cases come from families and smaller groups.

The health department knows how hard it is to not see family during the holidays. They know that everyone is tired of the pandemic, but they urge you to proceed to events with care. 

So, they have some guidelines based on the CDC's information. You should still wear masks and stay socially distant even at family events.

They also suggest only visiting close family members you already have regular contact with.

Elder said, "But we really can't encourage people to get together with family members that they haven't been in contact with already because there is such a huge risk for covid-19."

The health department warns that if our numbers continue to climb we could be looking at going back in stages.
It's not only up to the state to decide what we do, but the counties can decide as well.

