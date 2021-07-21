Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - West Nile virus is in Vigo County and health department officials are asking you to take precautions to help slow the spread.

They say simply not having standing water in your yard is a great start, because that is where mosquitoes lay their eggs.

When you are outside enjoying the summer weather, you hear the buzz and know the mosquitoes are out.

"That's no fun, it's really annoying as all get out," said Susan Dawson, a Terre Haute resident.

She also said she's seen more mosquitoes around her yard this year than years prior.

"I can't stand them. I just think they're, they make me want to scream!" said Dawson.

Vigo County is the only county in Indiana that has had mosquitoes test positive for West Nile. This is something the Vigo County Health Department said is normal for this time of year.

"West Nile is one of those things we kind of expect to pop up at some point in the summer. Of course, we do everything we can to treat it," said Vigo County health educator Roni Elder.

Getting rid of standing water is not the only way to prevent mosquitoes.

Grass that is too tall can also become a problem.

The health department said those most impacted by the virus are those who work outside.

They also said they are doing everything they can to help prevent the spread.

"When we submit those samples and they come back positive, we know the areas that they're in and we just treat them extra," said Elder.

Only one pool of all the pools tested has come back positive to date.

Dawson said she is not as worried about getting West Nile herself, but she is more worried about her pets.

"I do have three dogs that I love dearly," said Dawson.

This is why she said she will be playing it safe with West Nile.

"I don't think it's anything to mess with, just like COVID."

The health department tells News 10 it does not take much water for mosquitoes to breed. In fact, it takes as little as one bottle cap full.