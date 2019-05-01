Vigo County is one step closer to finalizing plans for the new jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's been an ongoing problem for years now.

After a few former inmates of the Vigo County jail sued for damages due to overpopulation.

That's when the conversation started that the county either needed a new jail or they needed to expand on the current one.

After a lot of back and forth, Vigo County Commissioners have finally decided on a location

"We had decided on the Stu's Golf Course right next to the sewage treatment plant behind the sewage treatment plant down south," Brad Anderson, County Commissioner said.

The location is also behind Honey Creek Mall.

It was chosen out of three other options, the jail's current location and the former Thompson's Honda property across the street, and a location near the federal prison.

This all comes as a deadline from a federal judge is quickly approaching.

"We have to have this done by the courts and the location and that's what they asked for and this is the one that we chose," Anderson said.

If the County Council approves the location site that means the sheriff and all the inmates would move there.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said he's just happy a location was finally decided on.

"This is long overdue obviously, but this is the first step, picking a location. We need to get it approved to start purchasing the location and then start construction," Sheriff Plasse said. "So, we can end the conditions here that we've already admitted are unconstitutional. And hopefully, be a model for future counties that are facing this. Instead of the current model, we are of what not to do. Cause that's what we are right now."

This site was just a recommendation to the County Council.

May 14th the council will meet to vote on whether or not they will give the money to purchase this site.

Commissioners are looking to buy the site for more than $500,000.

They have until May 15th to give the final location to a federal judge.