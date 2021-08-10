Vigo County is one step closer to approving a multi-million dollar project

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A multi-million dollar project is one step closer to final approval, and it could bring nearly 100 jobs to the Wabash Valley.

Tuesday Night, the Vigo County Council unanimously voted on a Steel Dynamics abatement request. This is not the final vote, but it is one step closer to bringing a huge investment to the local community.

Steel Dynamics is an American steel production company based in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Now the company is one step closer to expanding into Vigo County.

“The request they had before us qualifies for this abatement. It meets the parameters, the growth, the investment in order to move forward to final phase," Aaron Loudermilk, the President of the Vigo County Council, said.

If approved, this will bring nearly a quarter of a billion dollars worth of investment to the community and dozens of good-paying jobs.

“You are talking about 85 jobs and $85,000 dollars for an average salary each year," he said. "That a big deal for this county and for West Central Indiana.”

The main concern for a big project like this is making sure all of the job positions get filled, especially as many companies continue to struggle to find workers.

“It has been a challenge for local business to fill employe positions at times," Loudermilk said. "My hope they achieve those numbers and my hope is that the bulk of those people that go and work at that facility are from West Central Indiana.”

The board will make the final vote in just a few weeks at their September meeting. But, with Tuesday’s unanimous vote, council members say the final passing of this project looks promising.

"The council seems encouraged by the project and I think based on this, and from what I heard from the council, it should look to be successful next month," Loudermilk said.