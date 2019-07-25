Vigo County homeless count turns up nearly 600 people. hundreds more than estimated

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County officials say the area homeless numbers are simply alarming.

Recently, we told you about a special survey happening in Vigo County.

Leaders were stopping by certain areas and counting the homeless population.

They were doing this to get a better handle on how big the homeless issue is.

Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns said he, along with others, estimate roughly 400 homeless when they started the project.

However, he said he was surprised to find the survey turned up nearly 600 in one day.

He said the numbers should act as a call to action.

"When people hear how many people we have in Vigo County that are homeless...it's a reality check. It's an eye-opener and it helps a lot our missions on improving services," Kearns said.

He went on to say even though they found around 600 people during the homeless check...there's a reason to believe the numbers may be higher.