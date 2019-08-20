Vigo County hitting golf cart sized bumps with off-highway vehicle ordinance

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new ordinance for off-highway vehicles is doing well in Vigo County, but leaders say they are still hitting a few bumps along the way.
The new ordinance allows the vehicles to be on county roads, however, that does not include golf carts.
Commissioners say they are not recognized by the DNR.
In Vigo County, the vehicles must be registered with the state.
Drivers must also have a valid driver's license, insurance, and be at least 18-years-old.
