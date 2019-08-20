Clear

Vigo County hitting golf cart sized bumps with off-highway vehicle ordinance

A new ordinance for off-highway vehicles is doing well in Vigo County, but leaders say they are still hitting a few bumps along the way.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 5:56 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 6:36 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new ordinance for off-highway vehicles is doing well in Vigo County, but leaders say they are still hitting a few bumps along the way.

The new ordinance allows the vehicles to be on county roads, however, that does not include golf carts.

Commissioners say they are not recognized by the DNR.

In Vigo County, the vehicles must be registered with the state.

Drivers must also have a valid driver's license, insurance, and be at least 18-years-old.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Scattered Storms Linger
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

No location selected yet for new Vigo County VA hospital

Image

Vigo County Parks Department holds public meeting to discuss the master plan

Image

CODA suspending residential services due to financial struggles

Image

Tuesday Night: Showers and storms, mostly cloudy. LOW: 70°

Image

Annual Mayor's Ride looks to benefit Clay County Humane Society

Image

Track work wraps up at Sportland Park in Clinton

Image

Parents receive musical open house opportunity at the Kindercenter

Image

Vigo County hitting golf cart sized bumps with off-highway vehicle ordinance

Image

Vigo County awards bid to tear down 10 abandoned properties

Image

Illinois to become first state to require insurance companies to cover cost of EpiPEns for kids

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'