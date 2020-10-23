Vigo County high schools will have remote learning on Mondays

TERRE HAUTE, IN— Starting next Monday, October 26, all Vigo County high school students will have remote learning days on Mondays. Remote learning Mondays will continue while Vigo County experiences a significant number of daily new cases and will ensure contact tracing and quarantines resulting from weekend cases.

“We’re not currently experiencing issues with contact tracing, but we want to be cautious,” said Dr. Rob Haworth, superintendent. “Our ability to keep students and staff safe relies on contact tracing and quarantines. We do not want students or staff to walk into our buildings on Monday mornings if they should be at home.”

High school is of greatest concern due to the complicated nature of contact tracing the cases, due to the number of classes students take with a diverse group of students and staff.

The district will also rely on remote learning during inclement weather this winter, and these remote learning Mondays will give staff and students a chance to practice.

Starting on Tuesday, October 27, North and South Vigo High Schools will be utilizing their auditoriums during lunch to allow for greater distancing between students. West Vigo High School is already successfully using the Green Dome during lunch.

Teachers will be working from their buildings on Mondays, and may choose to hold Google Meet sessions with students or post work to Canvas for students to complete. The remote learning schedule has been posted under the high school tab of the section “Current Educational Model” at vigoschools.org.

Students are welcome to use the WiFi outside of any VCSC building, and the district’s WiFi buses will be dispatched throughout the day. A schedule for these buses will be shared with students later this weekend.

Free grab and go meals for high school students will be available from 11-noon in front of North and South Vigo High Schools and Noon-1 p.m. in front of West Vigo High School for high school students who would like a meal.