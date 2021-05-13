Vigo County high schools set to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is looking to put on multiple vaccine clinics.
All high school students are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The deadline to get students signed up is Friday. Parents must sign their students up to receive the vaccine.
There will be a clinic at each high school.
- Tuesday, May 25 - West Vigo High School
- Wednesday, May 26 - Terre Haute South Vigo High School
- Thursday, May 27 - Terre Haute North Vigo High School
As of Thursday afternoon, 65 students have signed up for the clinic.